New Honda Car Prices in Pakistan after Tax Revision

Just as Pakistani car buyers thought prices finally stabilized, another surprise arrived. Honda rolled out revised prices in Pakistan in wake of latest tax changes, with biggest shock hitting the hybrid lineup. Honda HR-V e has becomes more expensive overnight, while the latest prices for the Honda City and Civic are also in the spotlight for buyers planning their next purchase.
Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan revised price of the HR-V e:HEV, increasing it by nearly Rs13Lac in wake of withdrawal of the reduced sales tax on hybrid models. The revised prices apply to all bookings placed on or after July 1, 2026, including back orders where customers had already paid a partial amount.
Honda HR-V e HEV Price
Honda HR-V e:HEV now carries an ex-factory price of Rs. 10,369,000, up from Rs. 8,999,000, making it one of the largest single price hikes seen in Pakistan’s hybrid SUV segment this year.
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Diff.
|Honda HR-V e:HEV
|Rs. 8,999,000
|Rs. 10,369,000
|Rs. 1,370,000
The latest increase is linked to the end of the preferential sales tax for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Until June 30, 2026, eligible hybrid vehicles benefited from reduced tax rates.
Honda City 2026 Latest Prices
Prices of Honda City and Civic remain unchanged so far.
|Variant
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|4,737,000
|Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT
|6,069,000
|Honda City 1.5L Aspire S CVT
|6,149,000
Honda Civic 2026 Latest Prices
|Variant
|Price
|Honda Civic Standard
|8,499,000
|Honda Civic Oriel
|8,834,000
|Honda Civic RS
|10,100,000
The move comes just days after Toyota also increased the prices of its Corolla Cross Hybrid lineup, signaling an industry-wide impact of the new tax policy.
Honda HR-V crosses Rs1 Crore mark in Pakistan after Hybrid Tax Change