New Honda Car Prices in Pakistan after Tax Revision

Just as Pakistani car buyers thought prices finally stabilized, another surprise arrived. Honda rolled out revised prices in Pakistan in wake of latest tax changes, with biggest shock hitting the hybrid lineup. Honda HR-V e has becomes more expensive overnight, while the latest prices for the Honda City and Civic are also in the spotlight for buyers planning their next purchase.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan revised price of the HR-V e:HEV, increasing it by nearly Rs13Lac in wake of withdrawal of the reduced sales tax on hybrid models. The revised prices apply to all bookings placed on or after July 1, 2026, including back orders where customers had already paid a partial amount.

Honda HR-V e HEV Price

Honda HR-V e:HEV now carries an ex-factory price of Rs. 10,369,000, up from Rs. 8,999,000, making it one of the largest single price hikes seen in Pakistan’s hybrid SUV segment this year.

Variant Old Price New Price Diff. Honda HR-V e:HEV Rs. 8,999,000 Rs. 10,369,000 Rs. 1,370,000

The latest increase is linked to the end of the preferential sales tax for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Until June 30, 2026, eligible hybrid vehicles benefited from reduced tax rates.

Honda City 2026 Latest Prices

Prices of Honda City and Civic remain unchanged so far.

Variant Price Honda City 1.2L CVT 4,737,000 Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT 6,069,000 Honda City 1.5L Aspire S CVT 6,149,000

Honda Civic 2026 Latest Prices

Variant Price Honda Civic Standard 8,499,000 Honda Civic Oriel 8,834,000 Honda Civic RS 10,100,000

The move comes just days after Toyota also increased the prices of its Corolla Cross Hybrid lineup, signaling an industry-wide impact of the new tax policy.