You can travel from Dubai to Karachi for just Rs 30,000: Here's how to book the flight before offer ends

KARACHI - Economical air travel has always been most sought after, especially by frequent travelers but those wanting to travel between Karachi and Dubai can avail of an exciting offer in this regard.

The budget carrier, Flydubai has announced that one can travel from Dubai to Karachi for just AED 390 which comes out to be merely around Rs 30,000 in Pakistan's currency.

As far as the terms and conditions are concerned, Flydubai has announced that travelers can travel from Dubai to Karachi on July 18th for this budget-friendly package.

Moreover, from July 21st till the end of the month, the same airfare AED 390 would be charged for those traveling from Dubai to Karachi.

The Flydubai offer doesn't end in July as visitors can book Dubai to Karachi travel for the same AED 390 for the complete month of August, September, October, and even November.

It is to be mentioned that the fares are inclusive of all applicable taxes and surcharges for 1 Passenger (1 Adult) for the economy class.

Booking the flight is very easy as it can be done online, over the phone, at a flydubai Travel Shop or through one of our carrier's travel agents.

Flydubai has mentioned on its website that check-in opens 3 hours before any scheduled departure and closes 60 minutes before departure. Moreover, boarding gates close 20 minutes before flight departure and if the passenger arrives late, they will not be accepted onto the flight, their baggage will be offloaded and they won't get a refund.

Nestled on the southern coast of Pakistan, Karachi stands tall as a bustling metropolis that embodies the essence of diversity and dynamism. This cosmopolitan city is the economic, cultural, and commercial heart of the country. Known for its vibrant energy, Karachi offers a mosaic of sights, sounds, and flavors that captivate residents and visitors alike.

Karachi has evolved into a melting pot of cultures, with influences from various ethnicities, religions, and backgrounds. From the bustling markets of Saddar and the iconic architecture of Frere Hall to the tranquil shores of Clifton Beach, the city presents a fascinating blend of tradition and modernity.

In a nutshell, Karachi is a city of contrasts, where old and new coexist harmoniously, and if you are residing in Dubai, avail yourself the opportunity to visit the city for merely AED 390 through Flydubai.