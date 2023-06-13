Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns fans in Pakistani designer outfit

From a Gucci sales assistant to the partner of one of football's biggest stars, Georgina Rodriguez's life took a remarkable turn that led her into a world of opulence. In an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, she bared her soul, sharing her personal journey, her flourishing career as a model and lifestyle influencer, and her profound gratitude for her current reality—a life that surpasses her wildest dreams.

Amidst all the captivating details, one highlight stood out: Georgina donned exquisite ensembles designed by renowned Pakistani couturier Faraz Manan. After styling numerous luminaries from the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industry, the ace designer had the opportunity to dress one of the most prominent women in the world and he went all out.

Rodriguez mesmerized in two floor-length gowns for the shoot—an alluring black sequin dress with a fur neck long mesh cape adorned with Swarovski crystals, and a champagne-toned bejewelled top with a pencil skirt complemented by a power shoulder cape, also embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Earlier this year, Cristiano and Georgina relocated to Saudi Arabia. Reflecting on the experience, Georgina emphasized how living in diverse cultures has been transformative, broadening her horizons and fostering tolerance towards others. She discussed her plans for integrating her work into this new environment, asserting that passion and enthusiasm remain the key ingredients for each project. Georgina prides herself on staying true to her values, which have guided her professional journey. Respect, eagerness, and professionalism hold immense importance for her.