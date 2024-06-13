DSP, son among 3 held for robbery in Karachi

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zafar Javed and his son were among three suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery at a pan shop in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aslam informed the media that the three suspects, including the senior police officer and his son, were apprehended following the robbery at the pan shop in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area late Wednesday night.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the shop owner, Shahzeb, at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station. The police van used in the crime was also seized.

CCTV footage of the incident showed at least three men, two of whom were wearing masks, emerging from a police van and storming a pan shop. They threatened the shopkeeper and forcibly entered the premises to steal products and cash.

SSP Arif Aslam confirmed that the police van used in the robbery belongs to DSP Zafar Javed. He added that all suspects appearing in the footage are being identified.

According to the police, the initial investigation revealed that DSP Zafar's son and his friends were involved in the crime. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other accomplices.

The crime rate in Karachi has escalated, with at least 71 people shot dead by robbers in the first five months of 2024.

A report on Karachi crime in April indicated that 6,780 street crime incidents occurred in one month. Additionally, 20 vehicles were snatched and over 130 others stolen. The report also noted that 830 motorcycles were snatched and 4,200 others stolen during Ramadan, while 1,600 mobile phones were snatched.

In response to the surge in street crimes, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah issued directives to the police to enhance security and monitoring in Karachi to protect people's lives and property.

