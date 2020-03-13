Huawei Y7p With 48MP Triple AI Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in Pakistan: Price, Specifications

LAHORE - After a successful pre-order phase, Huawei has launched the HUAWEI Y7p in Pakistan. The smartphone went on pre-orders last week to much public aplomb as people wanted to try out the HUAWEI AppGallery – the default app marketplace on the HUAWEI Y7p. It offers remarkable features for a price of PKR 28,999/- and is quite a steal with its 48MP Triple AI Camera, 6.39” FHD+ Punch FullView Display, 4GB RAM and 64GB Memory among many other features.

Touted as a smartphone for the New Age, this game-changing mid-ranger comes with HUAWEI AppGallery which is available in more than 170 countries and attracts more than 400 million monthly active users across the world. Building on its popularity, the phone is also a photography marvel in its price point. The 48MP Triple AI Camera that includes an 8MP Ultra Wide Camera and a 2MP Depth Assist Camera promises one of the best photographic experiences – with true 48MP photography, 120-degree wide-angle photos and videos and spectacular Bokeh imagery.

When it comes to design, the HUAWEI Y7p is breathtakingly beautiful. Be it Aurora Blue or Midnight Black – the eye-catching aesthetics are surely a class apart. The display is yet another winning aspect of the device with a 6.39” FHD+ Punch FullView Display. The 8MP AI Front Camera is embedded in the screen as a punch hole, taking stunning HDR quality selfies.

On the inside, the phone is powered by a Kirin 710F Octa-core processor that is supported by a 4GB RAM and 64GB memory. The memory can be jacked up to 512GB with a microSD card, giving you space to store more of your photos, videos and apps! While the smartphone gives a powerful performance, it is also built to last – with a 4,000 mAh battery that juices out an efficient usage.

The software is also fluid as the EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 offers a smooth experience and app management. The device also features system-level optimizations, such as EROFS along with a Full Scene Acceleration technology for better app experiences.

Thanks to these features, the HUAWEI Y7p is easily one of the best choices in today’s wide range of smartphones. Not only do you get a stylish looking smartphone, but you can also enjoy a powerful camera, long-lasting solid performance and smart features that enhance your experience even further, all at a price that won’t break the bank.