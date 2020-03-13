KP cabinet holds emergency meeting today over coronavirus threat
09:59 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet will hold an emergency meeting today (Friday) to devise strategy over the coronavirus threat.
According to media reports, the meeting will review preparation and arrangements of all the relevant departments to overcome the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the province.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will preside over the meeting.
The cabinet meeting will also decide to raise the issue of closure of the Torkham border with the federal government.
