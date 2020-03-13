Rain related incidents claim 11 lives in KP
10:53 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
PESHAWAR – At least 11 people died and another 17 got injured due to recent rains related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.
According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), four houses were completely and 58 partially damaged in the recent spell of rains in the province.
PDMA is in liaison with district administrations to provide relief package to the effected people in the affected areas.
