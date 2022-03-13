Pakistan logs 609 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

09:19 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 609 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.70 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Sunday said that three people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,307. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,518,692.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 600. Pakistan conducted a total of 35,627 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 494 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,470,424.

As many as 571,854 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,715 in Punjab, 218,070 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,818 in Islamabad, 35,437 in Balochistan, 43,167 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,631 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,538 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,300 in KP, 1,020 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

