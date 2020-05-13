COVID-19 situation: FM Qureshi to attend virtual meeting of SCO council of Foreign Ministers today
12:42 PM | 13 May, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in a virtual meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers today (Wednesday)
The meeting will primarily focus on Coronavirus pandemic and the situation arising out of it.
The video conference will provide an opportunity to express solidarity and develop a united response to the COVID-19 Pandemic at the Shanghai Cooperation Council level.
- Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO09:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 ...09:01 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 761 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 35,29808:30 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Staying productive while remote – A complete guide12:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Kashmir digital shutdown by India against human rights: MAPIM11:30 PM | 13 May, 2020
Sanam Saeed, Shaniera Akram question the need for Eid shopping amid a pandemic
04:27 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Irrfan Khan’s last letter goes viral on social media04:11 PM | 13 May, 2020
- 2020 taught us that ‘we plan but God decides’: Maya Ali04:01 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Sajal Aly shares throwback picture from drama serial 'Alif'03:52 PM | 13 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020