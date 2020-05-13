COVID-19 situation: FM Qureshi to attend virtual meeting of SCO council of Foreign Ministers today
12:42 PM | 13 May, 2020
COVID-19 situation: FM Qureshi to attend virtual meeting of SCO council of Foreign Ministers today
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in a virtual meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers today (Wednesday)

The meeting will primarily focus on Coronavirus pandemic and the situation arising out of it.

The video conference will provide an opportunity to express solidarity and develop a united response to the COVID-19 Pandemic at the Shanghai Cooperation Council level.

