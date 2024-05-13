Search

Ireland to tour Pakistan next year for Test series

Web Desk
10:45 PM | 13 May, 2024
Source: ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Ireland men’s cricket team will embark on a tour of Pakistan in August-September next year, marking a significant addition to the cricket calendar. Originally slated for three ODIs and as many T20Is in September and October of 2025, the tour has been reshaped to feature a Test series instead.

The announcement came following a meeting between PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Cricket Ireland Chairman Brian MacNeice in Dublin on Sunday. MacNeice warmly received Naqvi and expressed gratitude for his visit, presenting him with a souvenir shirt and cap of the Irish team. Discussions regarding a potential series between the women’s cricket teams of both nations also took place during the meeting.

MacNeice also extended a warm welcome to Pakistan as the hosts of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, lauding the decision and expressing confidence in Pakistan's ability to provide top-notch security for international tournaments.

In response, Naqvi commended Cricket Ireland for the excellent arrangements made during Pakistan's ongoing tour of Ireland, emphasizing the overwhelming support received by the Pakistan team. He assured that comprehensive arrangements would be made to ensure the success and security of all participating teams in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Currently, Pakistan and Ireland are engaged in a three-match series, tied at 1-1 with one game remaining, serving as preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The upcoming clash between the two sides in the mega event is scheduled for June 16 at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill.

