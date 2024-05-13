Search

TikToker Minahil Malik's new dance video on 'Heeramandi' song receives flak

07:20 PM | 13 May, 2024
Minahil Malik, a rising star in Pakistan's digital content creation scene, commands a significant presence across social media platforms. With a staggering 8.7 million followers on TikTok and an additional 1.7 million on Instagram, Minahil has established herself as a prominent social media influencer. 

Renowned for her engaging lip-syncing and acting videos, she captivates her audience with captivating content on both TikTok and Instagram. Many of Minahil's admirers believe she possesses the talent and potential to excel in the field of acting.

Recently, Minahil Malik found herself at the center of controversy for her participation in the widely popular Heeramandi trend. Putting her own spin on a beautiful song from Heeramandi, Minahil showcased her signature intense expressions, a trademark of her style. 

Specifically, she recreated Lajjo's rendition of the song "Mujhe Chor Di Jie," originally performed by Richa Chadda in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed film Heeramandi. 

However, Minahil Malik's portrayal of a courtesan from Heeramandi drew sharp criticism from the public. Many viewers expressed dissatisfaction with her exaggerated acting and intense expressions within the recreated Heeramandi setting. 

One social media user quipped, "Lajjo from Kheeramandi," while others chastised Minahil for seemingly emulating Bollywood influences excessively. 

Some suggested she relocate to India if her admiration for Bollywood was so pronounced, while others humorously remarked that she seemed to be auditioning for a sequel to Heeramandi.

A prevailing sentiment among fans was that social media influencers should refrain from depicting Heeramandi's dances due to their perceived indecency and association with a controversial historical context.

