Urfi Javed stuns fans with new look

The new look of Indian actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed has stunned the social media users.

While Urfi Javed has always been the subject of discussion due to her unique style of clothing, this time she did something so unique that left social media users amazed.

Urfi Javed shared a post on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which she appears to be present in a car. Wearing a sleeveless pink shirt, actress Urfi Javed is shown in the said picture, which seems to have been edited with a filter.

When observed closely in the image, Urfi Javed's original long hair can be clearly seen, which seems to have disappeared due to the application of the filter, giving the impression that the actress has shaved her head.

Internet sensation Urfi Javed also added an emoji of a bald head in the caption of the images showing her shaved head.

As soon as Urfi Javed's picture went viral online, there was a series of contradictory opinions from critics. While some praised the actress for her new style, others simply saw it as the use of a filter.

One user wrote, "This is a camera filter, Urfi hasn't shaved her head."

It is evident that actress Urfi Javed has spread her acting skills in several television shows, but after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, she has reached the heights of fame.