Urfi Javed stuns fans with new look

The new look of Indian actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed has stunned the social media users.
While Urfi Javed has always been the subject of discussion due to her unique style of clothing, this time she did something so unique that left social media users amazed.
Urfi Javed shared a post on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which she appears to be present in a car. Wearing a sleeveless pink shirt, actress Urfi Javed is shown in the said picture, which seems to have been edited with a filter.
When observed closely in the image, Urfi Javed's original long hair can be clearly seen, which seems to have disappeared due to the application of the filter, giving the impression that the actress has shaved her head.
Internet sensation Urfi Javed also added an emoji of a bald head in the caption of the images showing her shaved head.
As soon as Urfi Javed's picture went viral online, there was a series of contradictory opinions from critics. While some praised the actress for her new style, others simply saw it as the use of a filter.
One user wrote, "This is a camera filter, Urfi hasn't shaved her head."
It is evident that actress Urfi Javed has spread her acting skills in several television shows, but after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, she has reached the heights of fame.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
