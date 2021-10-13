1st Liver Cancer Treatment through Interventional Radiology at CMA Teaching & Research Hospital

Interventional radiology (IR) is a field within radiology. In interventional radiology, doctors don't solely interpret the medical reports, they conjointly perform minimally invasive surgical procedures through minor cuts within the body.

In interventional radiology (also known as IR), doctors use medical imaging to guide minimally invasive surgical procedures that diagnose, treat, and cure several types of conditions. Imaging modalities used radiology, MRI, CT, and ultrasound.

These accurate, image-guided interventional Radiology methods may be applied to

Treat tumors in the liver, kidneys, and other parts of the body.

Place central venous access devices, which are edged in into large veins to deliver the cure. Manage pain and other cancer-related complexities like organ block.

In Pakistan, this treatment is rarely used by hospitals, as it is the most suitable and best possible solution to cure cancer, and it should be used by every hospital treating cancer-related diseases. CMA Teaching and research hospital Raiwind Road, Lahore always welcomes innovation and technology. Hospital has introduced the latest Interventional Radiology Machines to serve their patients well. This new machine is a ray of hope for thousands of people. Department of Radiology in CMA Teaching and Research hospital is being headed by Professor Dr. Zaheer Sherazi DMRD(Pb), FRCR(UK), a professor and HOD Radiology at Azra Naheed Medical College and CMA Research and Teaching Hospital, Raiwind Road, Lahore. The UK qualified, trained, and experienced consultant of an interventional radiologist is a blessing for the whole city. He has 25 years of overseas experience in the UK and Malaysia. He has been working as a consultant interventional radiologist in the UK for 15 years. Previously, he was clinical director of the radiology department at Shalamar Hospital, Lahore (July 2015 until September 2017). With an overall 30-year experience in interventional radiology procedures from nose to toe, he returned to Pakistan 7 years ago to offer his expertise related to Interventional Radiology.

If we talk about Interventional Radiology (IR), here are some information related to the procedure and benefits of Interventional Radiology:

The procedure of Interventional Radiology

To start the procedure of IR, a Specialized radiologist will use a Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), or ultrasound to get a good look at the part of your body that they need to treat.

In the next part, the radiologist will put a tool like a needle, catheter (a tube), or line into your body through a small cut. Meanwhile watching a screen as he/she places the tool through your body to reach the area that needs treatment.

The kinds of imaging and tools radiologists use depend on your specific condition. You might be sedated during the treatment, which means you will get medication to make you relax and ease the pain. But you most likely will not need general anesthesia, which is a medication that lets you sleep during the procedure.

How Interventional Radiology is suitable for treatment?

Interventional radiology reduces expense, recovery time, ache, and danger to cases that would otherwise need conventional open surgery. Because of this, interventional radiology has advanced the way to treat multiple types of cancer conditions. The treatments interventional radiology can effectively perform are ever-changing and expanding. This can directly treat the infection, stops bleeding during surgery, and relieve pain and cancer treatment, and other things related to this. Your doctor can use interventional radiology to put cancer-killing cures like chemotherapy and radioactive medications directly onto excrescencies and cancer cells.

The doctors also kill excrescencies or cancer cells by toasting them with radio rays or electric tendencies or firming them with ice plates. At the same time that they're treating the excrescency, they can cut off blood supply to it as a separate way of damaging excrescencies and cancer cells.