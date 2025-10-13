All Eyes on Asim Munir as Trump praises His ‘Favorite’ Field Marshal at Gaza Peace Talks

ISLAMABAD – Gaza Ceasefire Peace Summit witnessed rare scenes as US President Donald Trump mentioned Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, calling him his “favorite” and sending personal regards via Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Trump, who invited PM Sharif to address world leaders, praised the Pakistani leader’s role in preventing a potential nuclear confrontation with India, calling the intervention “crucial to global peace.” Sharif, in turn, lauded Trump as a “man of peace,” underscoring his pivotal role in averting a crisis.

The summit reached a climax during the signing ceremony, where Trump stole the spotlight once again, declaring the agreement a deal that “took off like a rocket ship.” With applause ringing out across the room, he dismissed fears of the Middle East spiraling into World War Three, assuring the world, “That’s not going to happen.”

This summit not only showcased unprecedented diplomacy but also cemented Trump’s dramatic return to the global stage, leaving world leaders and attendees buzzing with excitement.

In June this year, POTUS hosted General Asim Munir at White House, calling him “very impressive.” During the meeting, Trump discussed regional security, including the Iran-Israel situation, and highlighted his role in preventing a potential nuclear clash between India and Pakistan in May.