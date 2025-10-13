Pm Shehbaz Meets Us President Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US President Donald Trump during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The meeting was marked by a warm handshake and an exchange of pleasant remarks between the two leaders.

The summit in Sharm El-Sheikh brought together representatives from 28 countries and international organizations to discuss global efforts for an immediate ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Congress Center, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Before the conference, PM Shehbaz held meetings with several world leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as the leaders of Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During these meetings, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Palestine and pledged continued diplomatic and moral support for their cause.

The Gaza Peace Summit aims to mobilize global efforts toward an immediate ceasefire and sustainable peace in the region.