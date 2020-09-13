Causalities feared after two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari
Web Desk
11:25 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Causalities feared after two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari
Share

KARACHI – Causalities feared after a two storey building collapsed in Karachi on Sunday morning.

According to media details, at least five people got injured and at least one got dead after the building collapsed near a coal warehouse in Lyari area. 

Several people are feared buried under the rubble.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital.

On Thursday, a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town and has left one dead and seven injured.

More From This Category
Causalities feared after two-storey building ...
11:25 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, ...
10:54 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi ...
10:34 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz tests positive for ...
10:05 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Pakistan urges ASEAN members to raise voice ...
09:01 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Punjab cabinet makes important decision about ...
10:44 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr