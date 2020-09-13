Causalities feared after two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari
11:25 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
KARACHI – Causalities feared after a two storey building collapsed in Karachi on Sunday morning.
According to media details, at least five people got injured and at least one got dead after the building collapsed near a coal warehouse in Lyari area.
Several people are feared buried under the rubble.
The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital.
On Thursday, a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town and has left one dead and seven injured.
