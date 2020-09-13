Girl martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

12:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Girl martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Share

RAWALPINDI - Indian troops have resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC targeting civil population with automatics and heavy mortars in Tatta Pani and Rakhchikri sectors on Sunday.    

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an 11 years old innocent girl embraced martyrdom and four civilians including a 75 years old lady and two young boys sustained critical injuries in the Indian ceasefire violation.

Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting those Indian posts which initiated fire, ISPR said.

More From This Category
VIDEO: Judge beaten up by PTI MPA's husband in ...
11:09 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
PM Imran all set to welcome students as ...
10:00 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
Balochistan amends mineral laws to transform ...
11:52 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
India launches massive military operations in ...
10:59 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Islamabad cops arrested for patronising organised ...
09:43 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Afghanistan appreciates Pakistan’s support for ...
08:44 PM | 13 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ delayed again
12:08 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr