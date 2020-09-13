Girl martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
12:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Indian troops have resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC targeting civil population with automatics and heavy mortars in Tatta Pani and Rakhchikri sectors on Sunday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an 11 years old innocent girl embraced martyrdom and four civilians including a 75 years old lady and two young boys sustained critical injuries in the Indian ceasefire violation.
Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting those Indian posts which initiated fire, ISPR said.
