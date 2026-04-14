Pcb Imposes Two Year Psl Ban On Zimbabwean Cricketer Over Serious Violation

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani a two-year ban from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), effective immediately.

It said the PCB has reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of professional conduct and the sanctity of contractual agreements within the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honor agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league.

The PCB maintains that professional cricket operates on the bedrock of trust and the certainty of agreements.

In this instance, despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player chose to disregard these obligations in favor of a conflicting arrangement.

The PCB underscored that once essential terms—including remuneration and structure—are agreed upon through written correspondence, a binding obligation is formed. The attempt to move away from such commitments without valid cause is a violation of contratual obligations and principles of good faith that govern global professional sports.

In a statement regarding the sanctions, the PSL emphasized that the integrity of the HBL PSL depends on the consistent and ethical behavior of all participants:

“Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements.”

The sanction serves as a necessary measure to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL. The PSL remains dedicated to ensuring that the league remains a platform where contractual certainty is respected and where the actions of all players and agents reflect the prestige of the tournament.

While the PSL acknowledges the complexities of modern cricket schedules, it will not compromise on the ethical framework that ensures fairness to the franchises and the integrity of the league’s recruitment processes.

The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach.