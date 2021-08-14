At least 13 killed in Karachi mini truck blast

KARACHI – At least thirteen people have died while more than 10 others sustained injuries in an explosion in the port city of Karachi on Saturday night.

The death toll soared to 13 when a minor boy succumbed to his wounds at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH). Several injured are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital Trauma Center, according to the Civil Hospital administration.

The dead include women and children, the police and rescuers told the local media.

CTD Incharge Raja Umar Khattab while speaking with newsmen told that initial investigations hint at the possibility of a hand grenade attack. The grenade exploded before it could be lobbed inside the vehicle, he mentioned, adding that the attackers were riding on two-wheelers. The deceased family had been on their way back from a wedding.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad said that they had found pieces of a 'Russian-manufactured grenade'.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari said the incident took place in the city's Mawach Goth after the mini-truck driver had taken onboard a family from Baldia Town's Pareshan Chowk.

A mini truck carrying nearly two dozen, who were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony, were hit in the explosion.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also taken notice of the incident, directing top police and civil administration officers to provide all-out support to the victims families.