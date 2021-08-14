Here's how Pakistani stars are celebrating Independence Day
04:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day with zeal and zest. Needless to say, the celebrations have kickstarted with firecrackers, balloons, national flags, and blasting iconic patriotic songs.

Despite the ongoing tensions and raging pandemic, the celebration has not dimmed a bit as patriotic enthusiasm continues.

Amid the festivities, celebrities also jumped onto the bandwagon and shared their wishes to mark the occasion on their social media handles.

Superstar Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Maya Ali, Shaan Shahid, Mansha Pasha and many others marked the day with warm wishes and penned heartfelt notes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

