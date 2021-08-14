Here's how Pakistani stars are celebrating Independence Day
Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day with zeal and zest. Needless to say, the celebrations have kickstarted with firecrackers, balloons, national flags, and blasting iconic patriotic songs.
Despite the ongoing tensions and raging pandemic, the celebration has not dimmed a bit as patriotic enthusiasm continues.
Amid the festivities, celebrities also jumped onto the bandwagon and shared their wishes to mark the occasion on their social media handles.
Superstar Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Maya Ali, Shaan Shahid, Mansha Pasha and many others marked the day with warm wishes and penned heartfelt notes.
Azadee Mubarak Pakistan ???????? pic.twitter.com/5kTk8C9Cc4— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) August 13, 2021
Happy Independence Day! ????????????— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) August 13, 2021
My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness.
Happy Independence Day!!!
Pakistan Zindabad ???????? pic.twitter.com/FbE3FWjfd3— Juggun Kazim (@JuggunKazim) August 14, 2021
