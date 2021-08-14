Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's name

Youtuber Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are all set to welcome their first baby, a boy. The couple remains the cutest couple in town and their massive fan following can’t wait to see their baby.

Brimming with happiness, the cute couple recently revealed their soon-to-be-born baby’s name in their latest vlog.

In a recent YouTube video, they revealed that they will be naming the baby “Izyan.” The name originates from Arabic and it means “wise.’

Furthermore, they shared how they have made preparation for the baby and are delighted to embrace parenthood.

Delving into details about the baby's name, Yumna and Zaid said that they have decided if they ever have a daughter, they’d be naming her “Inara” which has a similar meaning to “Izyan”.

Earlier, the duo announced that they will soon be a family of three. Best wishes poured in for the couple on social media platforms, as the news went viral.

Zaid tied the knot with Yumna on August 17, 2017. Recently the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with an endearing note on the Instagram handle.

