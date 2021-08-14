Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's name

Web Desk
05:25 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's name
Share

Youtuber Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are all set to welcome their first baby, a boy. The couple remains the cutest couple in town and their massive fan following can’t wait to see their baby.

Brimming with happiness, the cute couple recently revealed their soon-to-be-born baby’s name in their latest vlog.

In a recent YouTube video, they revealed that they will be naming the baby “Izyan.” The name originates from Arabic and it means “wise.’

Furthermore, they shared how they have made preparation for the baby and are delighted to embrace parenthood.

Delving into details about the baby's name, Yumna and Zaid said that they have decided if they ever have a daughter, they’d be naming her “Inara” which has a similar meaning to “Izyan”.

Earlier, the duo announced that they will soon be a family of three. Best wishes poured in for the couple on social media platforms, as the news went viral.

Zaid tied the knot with Yumna on August 17, 2017. Recently the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with an endearing note on the Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

Yumna Zaidi shares adorable photos of her 32nd ... 09:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

Pakistani showbiz’s joyful actress Yumna Zaidi celebrated her 32nd birthday today (June 30) at a lush green ...

More From This Category
Kylie Jenner celebrates 24th birthday in style
05:41 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Here's how Pakistani stars are celebrating ...
04:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah shares her ultra glam look in latest ...
05:12 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Stars defend Nimra Khan amid divorce fiasco
04:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Pakistani stars pay heartfelt tributes to Durdana ...
04:31 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
It's official! Nasir Khan Jan is now married
04:08 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's name
05:25 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr