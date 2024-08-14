Pakistan army chief Asim Munir warns against weakening military, vows strong response to threats

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said weakening Pakistan's armed forces is equivalent to undermining the nation.

Speaking at the Azadi Parade on the eve of Independence Day, the top general assured that the sacrifices of the military's martyrs would not be in vain and reaffirmed the strong bond between the armed forces and the nation.

COAS warned that internal discord weakens the country and leaves it vulnerable to external threats. He also reiterated Pakistan's support for Kashmir and acknowledged the continuous support from allied nations.

Army Chief highlighted Pakistan's national identity is grounded in ideology of Pakistan, which is anchored in the two-nation theory. He prayed for courage and strength to protect the country and ensure its success for future generations.

COAS noted that two-nation theory enabled Muslims in the subcontinent to establish a distinct identity, culture, and civilization. He addressed resurgence of terrorism in KP, linking it to the activities of Fitna-ul-Khawarij.