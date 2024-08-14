Pakistan army chief Asim Munir warns against weakening military, vows strong response to threats

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said weakening Pakistan's armed forces is equivalent to undermining the nation.
Speaking at the Azadi Parade on the eve of Independence Day, the top general assured that the sacrifices of the military's martyrs would not be in vain and reaffirmed the strong bond between the armed forces and the nation.
COAS warned that internal discord weakens the country and leaves it vulnerable to external threats. He also reiterated Pakistan's support for Kashmir and acknowledged the continuous support from allied nations.
Army Chief highlighted Pakistan's national identity is grounded in ideology of Pakistan, which is anchored in the two-nation theory. He prayed for courage and strength to protect the country and ensure its success for future generations.
COAS noted that two-nation theory enabled Muslims in the subcontinent to establish a distinct identity, culture, and civilization. He addressed resurgence of terrorism in KP, linking it to the activities of Fitna-ul-Khawarij.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.