US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extends Independence Day greetings to Pakistan

Web Desk
09:38 AM | 14 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted Strong US-Pakistan ties on Pakistan's Independence Day.

Blinken offered his congratulations to people of Pakistan on their Independence Day.

In his message, Blinken emphasized that the strong ties between the citizens of the United States and Pakistan have been the foundation of their bilateral relationship for 77 years.

He expressed the intention to further deepen the US-Pakistan partnership in the coming year, aiming to strengthen connections between the two nations and work towards a more prosperous future together.

Blinken also highlighted the importance of continuing a partnership that enhances the security of both countries while upholding shared commitments to democratic principles and the rule of law.

He extended his best wishes for a joyful Independence Day to those celebrating in Pakistan, the United States, and around the world.

