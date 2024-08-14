Search

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with renewed pledge of unity

08:54 AM | 14 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is celebrating day of celebrations on Wednesday to mark independence and statehood, starting with gun salutes in capital city Islamabad and each of the four provincial capitals.

In Lahore, and Karachi, people gathered at mausoleum of national heroes to pay their respects to the country's founder and national poet.

After Fajr prayers, Muslims prayed for security, advancement, and well-being of Pakistan and its people, the country is marking a public holiday. The national flag is flying on all major public and private buildings.

August 14 commemorates Pakistan's independence on August 14, 1947, following a determined struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This milestone fulfilled the aspiration of millions of Muslims in the subcontinent for a distinct homeland, involving immense sacrifices and migration. The partition led to a significant demographic shift, with Muslims moving to Pakistan and Hindus to India.

Celebrations today feature flag-raising ceremonies, parades, changing of the guard, cultural performances, award ceremonies, patriotic music, and the national anthem. Pakistani communities and diplomatic missions around the world are also celebrating with great pride and enthusiasm.

President Zardari, PM Sharif urge National Unity and Continued Support for Rights 

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both extended their congratulations to the nation.

Zardari emphasized the historical significance of the day, calling for national unity, economic stability, and the strengthening of democratic institutions, while reaffirming support for the rights of people in Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif honored the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founders and pledged ongoing support for these regions.

Armed Forces also expressed their commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty and values, honoring the legacy of those who fought for Pakistan’s freedom.
 

