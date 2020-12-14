Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 December
08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,000 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs94,300 at the opening of trading.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,441, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs100,833 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Karachi
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Quetta
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Attock
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Multan
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 1,435
