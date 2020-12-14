Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 December
08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 December
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,000 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs94,300 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,441, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs100,833 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Karachi PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Islamabad PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Peshawar PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Quetta PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Sialkot PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Attock PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Gujranwala PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Jehlum PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Multan PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Bahawalpur PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Gujrat PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Nawabshah PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Chakwal PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Hyderabad PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Nowshehra PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Sargodha PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Faisalabad PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435
Mirpur PKR 111,000 PKR 1,435

