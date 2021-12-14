Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of another two Kashmiris by Indian forces
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the unabated extrajudicial killings of two innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search-operations by Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Resulting from an unrelenting killing spree and egregious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK, 19 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred with impunity by Indian occupation forces in the last one month alone, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement on Tuesday.
Two Kashmiris were martyred on 13 December in a fake encounter in Srinagar, IIOJK by Indian occupation forces.
The gross and systematic human rights violations by the ‘Hindutva inspired’ BJP-RSS government in India warrant investigation by UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.
Pakistan reiterates its call for the international community including the UN to take immediate cognizance of the worsening human rights situation in IIOJK, listen to the voices of the oppressed Kashmiris and help them in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.
