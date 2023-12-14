Search

Gold price in Pakistan hits two-week low; Check latest rates here - 14 Dec 2023

Web Desk
08:29 AM | 14 Dec, 2023
Gold Rates in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 December 2023

On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 14 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.2 287.15
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.28 763.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 41.08 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.97 929.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.7 737.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 324.21 326.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

