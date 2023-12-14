Gold price in Pakistan hits two-week low; Check latest rates here - 14 Dec 2023

The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 December 2023

On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

