Pakistani minister gives update on this year’s Hajj
Share
LAHORE – Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri has said that the Saudi Arabia has not made it clear so far that this year Hajj will be held as per normal routine or there will be restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic.
Talking to media in Lahore, he said the government is in contact with the Saudi authorities, which have asked for wait for the final decision.
The minister said that in normal situation, a Memorandum of Understanding regarding Hajj is signed with the Saudi government in November every year. However, the Saudi government has not signed any MoU with any world country so far.
He said if the Hajj will be linked to coronavirus vaccination, Pakistan is also ready for it.
- Pakistani minister gives update on this year’s Hajj09:11 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Capitol siege – Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial08:54 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Petroleum prices likely to go up from Feb 16 in Pakistan10:27 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #PAKvSA – South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets in second T20I09:39 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PSL6 opening ceremony to be held in Turkey: reports08:44 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #PawriHoriHai remix by Indian memer Yashraj Mukhate is jam worthy! ...05:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #Pawrihoraihai – Who is this girl from the viral video and what ...03:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui informs fans about hacker alert06:24 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021