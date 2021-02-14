Pakistani minister gives update on this year’s Hajj

LAHORE – Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri has said that the Saudi Arabia has not made it clear so far that this year Hajj will be held as per normal routine or there will be restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said the government is in contact with the Saudi authorities, which have asked for wait for the final decision.

The minister said that in normal situation, a Memorandum of Understanding regarding Hajj is signed with the Saudi government in November every year. However, the Saudi government has not signed any MoU with any world country so far.

He said if the Hajj will be linked to coronavirus vaccination, Pakistan is also ready for it.