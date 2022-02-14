Gold price sheds Rs50 per tola in Pakistan
Web Desk
09:27 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Gold price dropped by Rs50 per tola to reach Rs126,400 per tola in Pakistan on Monday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs42 and it was traded at Rs108,368.

A day earlier, the yellow precious metal closed at Rs126,450 per tola and Rs108,410 per 10 grams.

The international gold price also witnessed a slight decrease of $4 per ounce to reach $1,856.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams today.

