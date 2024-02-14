Pakistan blocks 8 more rogue loan apps

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken a firm stance against the continuous campaign of illicit lending apps by blocking eight more of them.
According to SECP officials, these eight applicants used email and social media platforms to promote their fraudulent loan application.
132 illicit lending applications have already been prohibited by the regulatory agency, underscoring the serious risks that users of these platforms face.
The SECP highlighted that these illegal applications have the ability to access sensitive financial data in addition to personal information, which raises worries about potential financial fraud and privacy violations.
The commission found that because these lending applications leverage users' personal information to force them to repay debts, consumers frequently become the victims of blackmail.
In order to protect their personal data, users are also advised by the SECP not to download lending apps from unidentified URLs.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
