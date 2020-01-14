After summit, Queen says Royals 'respect and understand' Harry And Meghan's decision

Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II attended a Sandringham summit meeting yesterday and it ended with an update from the Queen herself on the future of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

On Monday, the Queen released a statement in which she gave Harry and Meghan her blessing to scale back their royal role.

The full statement reads:

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

This meeting marked the first time the queen and her grandson met post the shocking announcement on social media last week.

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from their royal roles last Wednesday on their SussexRoyal Instagram.

