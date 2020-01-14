After summit, Queen says Royals 'respect and understand' Harry And Meghan's decision
Share
Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II attended a Sandringham summit meeting yesterday and it ended with an update from the Queen herself on the future of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
On Monday, the Queen released a statement in which she gave Harry and Meghan her blessing to scale back their royal role.
The full statement reads:
"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.
"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.
"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.
"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.
Here it is, Queen’s statement: pic.twitter.com/qfgcaiNkFN— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) January 13, 2020
"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."
This meeting marked the first time the queen and her grandson met post the shocking announcement on social media last week.
Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from their royal roles last Wednesday on their SussexRoyal Instagram.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Russian government resigns after President Putin proposes amendments ...06:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- SC gives three months to govt for legislation on NAB' plea bargain law06:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Panasonic’s CES 2020 showcase highlights future of mobility, ...05:00 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- 'Railway passengers increase up to 10 million'04:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- World Jr. gold medalist Abbas enters into 2nd round in All Pakistan ...04:23 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Billie Eilish will record the title track to the next James Bond film02:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce for the first time02:37 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
-
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019