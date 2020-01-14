Ahad Raza Mir has an amazing chai recipe and you must try it
LAHORE- It’s cold and chai is one thing you simply can’t walk away from.
Ahad Raza Mir has the perfect chai recipe that will keep you snug in this winter and mama Mir has shared it with the world via Instagram.
Mother Samra Raza Mir posted a picture of Ahad Raza Mir making chai and also revealed his go to recipe for what is known as the "High Octane Tea."
Here are the ingredients required:
1 tsp loose tea or 2 tea bags
2 to 3 cardamom
1 cinnamon stick
1 cup water
1/2 cup milk
a pinch of coffee
sugar according to your taste
Brew the ingredients together, pour them in your favourite mug and bottoms up!
We have already tried this recipe, will you?
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
