Search

LifestylePakistanWorld

Jemima Goldsmith's fundraiser brings in over £150,000 for Pakistan flood relief

Web Desk 05:30 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
Jemima Goldsmith's fundraiser brings in over £150,000 for Pakistan flood relief
Source: Jemima Goldsmith (Instagram)

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistani cricketer turned politician Imran Khan and English screenwriter, raised £150,000 for flood relief in Pakistan at a charity dinner at Benares Restaurant in London this week.

The event was held in aid of UNICEF's Pakistan Floods Appeal and the Pakistan Environment Trust. Jemima Khan also thanked all the people who participated in the event for their assistance to the flood victims. She expressed special thanks to Mayor London Sadiq Khan who supported and participated in the event.

In a tweet, the British socialite also shared an online donation link to collect funds for UNICEF to help children affected by the floods in the country and for the Pakistan Environment Trust, which is actively combatting climate change in Pakistan.

Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq was also present at the event. In a tweet, he congratulated the Goldsmiths for hosting a "wonderful" fundraiser. He added that at the event, the mayor of London spoke about climate change and "how Pakistan is being affected the most"

Many other influential figures attended the event, including BBC's Noreen Khan and music producer and chef Shahid Khan, among others.

‘What Love Got to Do with It’ – Jemima Goldsmith all praise for Sajal Aly

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan okays opening of first 'full-fledged' digital banks

05:04 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend World Economic Forum 2023 meeting in Davos

01:49 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's investigative journalist detained in Gen Bajwa’s tax record leaks case

01:13 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam all set to return to Pakistan this month as PML-N 'ready for Punjab elections’

09:32 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses security cooperation with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

09:11 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

MQM-P mulls ending coalition with PDM over delimitation issue in Sindh

11:16 AM | 14 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani parliament shuts its doors on YouTubers, TikTokers

06:24 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2023

08:14 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.95 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: