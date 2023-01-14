Jemima Goldsmith's fundraiser brings in over £150,000 for Pakistan flood relief

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistani cricketer turned politician Imran Khan and English screenwriter, raised £150,000 for flood relief in Pakistan at a charity dinner at Benares Restaurant in London this week.

The event was held in aid of UNICEF's Pakistan Floods Appeal and the Pakistan Environment Trust. Jemima Khan also thanked all the people who participated in the event for their assistance to the flood victims. She expressed special thanks to Mayor London Sadiq Khan who supported and participated in the event.

Last night £150K + was pledged so far for Pakistan flood relief - short and long-term- via @unicef_uk & @PakEnvironment_ thanks to some v generous people. Thanks to ⁦@SadiqKhan⁩ ⁦@MayorofLondon⁩ ⁦@Benaresofficial⁩ for your support. https://t.co/8MP5SLqvFn — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) January 11, 2023

In a tweet, the British socialite also shared an online donation link to collect funds for UNICEF to help children affected by the floods in the country and for the Pakistan Environment Trust, which is actively combatting climate change in Pakistan.

Thank you to @MayorofLondon for your support last night raising much needed funds for Pakistan’s floods. @UNICEF_Pakistan @PakEnvironment_ To donate here is the Justgiving page: https://t.co/5rzi4h5iol… ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2YNVuvC3Of — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) January 11, 2023

Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq was also present at the event. In a tweet, he congratulated the Goldsmiths for hosting a "wonderful" fundraiser. He added that at the event, the mayor of London spoke about climate change and "how Pakistan is being affected the most"

Congratulations to @Jemima_Khan & Ben for such a wonderful event. They have raised funds for the people affected by the floods in Pakistan. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has also attended the event. He spoke about the climate change, that how Pakistan is being affected the most. pic.twitter.com/FyBssSAryQ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 11, 2023

Many other influential figures attended the event, including BBC's Noreen Khan and music producer and chef Shahid Khan, among others.