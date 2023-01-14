Jemima Goldsmith's fundraiser brings in over £150,000 for Pakistan flood relief

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistani cricketer turned politician Imran Khan and English screenwriter, raised £150,000 for flood relief in Pakistan at a charity dinner at Benares Restaurant in London this week.
The event was held in aid of UNICEF's Pakistan Floods Appeal and the Pakistan Environment Trust. Jemima Khan also thanked all the people who participated in the event for their assistance to the flood victims. She expressed special thanks to Mayor London Sadiq Khan who supported and participated in the event.
Last night £150K + was pledged so far for Pakistan flood relief - short and long-term- via @unicef_uk & @PakEnvironment_ thanks to some v generous people. Thanks to @SadiqKhan @MayorofLondon @Benaresofficial for your support. https://t.co/8MP5SLqvFn— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) January 11, 2023
In a tweet, the British socialite also shared an online donation link to collect funds for UNICEF to help children affected by the floods in the country and for the Pakistan Environment Trust, which is actively combatting climate change in Pakistan.
Thank you to @MayorofLondon for your support last night raising much needed funds for Pakistan’s floods. @UNICEF_Pakistan @PakEnvironment_
To donate here is the Justgiving page:
???????????? pic.twitter.com/2YNVuvC3Of— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) January 11, 2023
Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq was also present at the event. In a tweet, he congratulated the Goldsmiths for hosting a "wonderful" fundraiser. He added that at the event, the mayor of London spoke about climate change and "how Pakistan is being affected the most"
Congratulations to @Jemima_Khan & Ben for such a wonderful event. They have raised funds for the people affected by the floods in Pakistan. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has also attended the event. He spoke about the climate change, that how Pakistan is being affected the most. pic.twitter.com/FyBssSAryQ— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 11, 2023
Many other influential figures attended the event, including BBC's Noreen Khan and music producer and chef Shahid Khan, among others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.95
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
