Pakistani parliament shuts its doors on YouTubers, TikTokers

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have imposed a ban on entry of unauthorised social media influencers, Youtubers, Tiktokers into National Assembly of Pakistan.

The NA Secretariat took the decision after some social media influencers misbehaved with parliamentarians last month on the premises of the assembly.

The matter was later taken up with the Press Reporters’ Association, which distanced itself from youtubers and social media influencers and urged the authorities to ban the entry of unauthorised individuals in in the Press Gallery and Press Lounge of the House.

The secretariat has now announced that reporters, journalist and other media persons, who are associated with accredited media organizations and have registration cards, would be allowed to enter the assembly.

It added that social media influencers, who wanted to cover the proceedings of the House, will be required to get themselves accredited with the Press Information Department (PID) for entry in the parliament.