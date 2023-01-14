Wasim Akram reveals career his elder son wants to pursue

Tahmoor Akram, son of legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, has become a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.
The former Pakistan captain confirmed this to Cricket Pakistan during an event in UAE.
Recently, in an interview with the Dubai talk show "Cricket Pakistan," Akram dished out details about his elder son, Tahmoor. The 'Sultan of Swing' explained that he has never pressurised any of his children to follow in his footsteps; they have the freedom to pursue the career they like.
Responding to a question, the 56-year-old said that his son, Tahmoor, was living in America to pursue his dream of becoming a professional MMA fighter one day. "My son has been living in America and there is not much cricket there. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must," Akram said.
Akram has been married twice, with his first marriage ending due to the tragic death of his wife. He first married Huma Mufti in 1995. They had two sons from their marriage of 14 years: Tahmoor (born 1996) and Akbar (born 2000). Huma died of multiple organ failure at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, India, on 25 October 2009.
Later, Akram tied the knot with an Australian artist Shaniera Thompson in 2013. The couple had a daughter in December 2014 in Melbourne, whom they named Aiyla.
