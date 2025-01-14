Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 January 2025

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw changes on January 14, 2025, in the open market.

On Tuesday, 1 USD is 278.85 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 285.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 341.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.05 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.70 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 280.35 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.73