ICC releases additional tickets for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released additional tickets for sale for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

The mega event will begin on February 7 and will be played across eight different stadiums in India and Sri Lanka.

A total of 20 teams will participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, with matches continuing until March 8. The ICC said that keeping fans’ convenience in mind, record low-priced tickets have been offered. Ticket prices start from just INR 100 (approximately $1.11) in India and LKR 1,000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka.

According to the ICC, around more than two million tickets were made available for sale during the first phase in December, and now the additional ticket sales phase has begun to allow more fans to secure tickets.

The announcement has been warmly welcomed by cricket fans, who are eagerly looking forward to thrilling contests filled with excitement and drama.