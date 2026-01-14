PCB confirms Australia’s T20I tour of Pakistan starting Jan 29

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Australian team will tour Pakistan later this month.

According to details, the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Australia will begin on January 29. The second T20I will be played on January 31, while the third and final match is scheduled for February 1.

All three matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with a 6:00 pm start time.

The Australian T20I squad will arrive in Lahore on Wednesday, January 28.

The series is considered highly important for both teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 next month.

Pakistan are placed in Group A of the World Cup, while Australia are in Group B.

It is worth noting that this will be Australia’s third tour of Pakistan since March 2022.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed said that the board is excited to host Australia for the T20I series, adding that it will mark a fantastic start to the year for Pakistani cricket fans.