Zaman Khan’s ice-cool final over seals thrilling win for Brisbane Heat

Pakistan fast bowler Zaman Khan kept his composure in a tense final over to seal a thrilling three-run win for Brisbane Heat against Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League (BBL) 15 on Wednesday.

Needing six runs from the last six balls, the Hurricanes were put under pressure as Zaman produced a disciplined and well-controlled over at a crucial moment.

The right-arm pacer opened with a dot ball, then conceded a single, before building further pressure with two more dot deliveries. On the fifth ball, Zaman made the breakthrough by claiming a key wicket, and allowed only one run off the final delivery.

Earlier, Brisbane Heat posted 160 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs after being sent in to bat. Nathan McSweeney led the scoring with 49 off 32 balls, while Matt Renshaw contributed 37 from 25 deliveries.

For Hobart Hurricanes, Riley Meredith was the standout bowler with three wickets, while Rishad Hossain and Nathan Ellis claimed two wickets each.

In reply, the Hurricanes were restricted to 157 for 8, falling just three runs short of the target. Ben McDermott anchored the chase with 59 off 36 balls, supported by Beau Webster, who scored 51 from 43 deliveries.

Xavier Bartlett starred with the ball for the Heat, taking three wickets, while Matthew Kuhnemann picked up two. Zaman Khan, Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne also contributed with one wicket apiece.