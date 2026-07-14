Alizeh Shah hits back at filter allegations on social media

Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah has hit back at social media users who accused her of using beauty filters, insisting that her appearance is completely natural.

Alizeh, who rose to fame as a teenager with her breakout role in the hit drama Ehd-e-Wafa, has remained a prominent figure in the entertainment industry despite frequently finding herself at the centre of public debate.

The actress recently shared a makeup tutorial on social media, after which several users claimed she had used filters because of her sharply defined facial features and enhanced-looking eyes.

Responding to the criticism through an Instagram Story, Alizeh strongly denied the allegations and questioned why people were so quick to make assumptions about her appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammara Salahuddin (@ammaraedits98)

She said she has never used filters in her photos or videos and maintained that her looks are natural. Alizeh also argued that when someone loses weight or looks more attractive, people often assume they have undergone cosmetic procedures instead of accepting that their appearance may be natural.

The actress concluded by saying she is naturally good-looking and urged critics to stop making unfounded claims about her appearance.