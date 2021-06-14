Meesha Shafi becomes certified yoga instructor

Musician and actress Meesha Shafi have many jewels to her crown but recently the 39-year-old adds another accomplishment to her bucket list as she graduates as a Yoga Certified Instructor.

The Aaya Lariye singer was over the moon as she expressed her utmost happiness in getting successful in her latest venture.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Waar star celebrated her recent achievement with her fan following revealing it was a dream coming true.

"Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher," she wrote.

"In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental wellbeing and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!" she revealed.

Further, she expressed her gratitude on the happy occasion. "I’m very grateful for this. Yoga is a gift that keeps on giving, Can’t wait to share these transformative teachings with all the people the universe will send my way!"