Shahid Afridi and Arwa give father-daughter goals in latest adorable video

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi who is undoubtedly one of the most beloved sports stars in the country has shared a heartwarming video with his youngest daughter.

While the 41-year-old's Instagram feed is full of his work and humanitarian person, his daughters also rarely make delightful appearances.

Taking to Twitter, the all-rounder shared an endearing and emotional moment where his daughter and he was spotted hugging. Afridi coming back home and meeting his youngest daughter was definitely an adorable sight.

"No better feeling than coming back home to this. Beshak betiyaan hoti he rehmat hain ", captioned Lala.

No better feeling than coming back home to this. Beshak betiyaan hoti he rehmat hain???? pic.twitter.com/BrjKAH6eD8 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 11, 2022

Little Arwa was spotted racing through the garden to meet her father and needless to say, the heartwarming father-daughter duo's moment is melting hearts.

The video has gone viral on the internet and the admirers were left touched with the sweet video where the duo’s bond is clearly visible.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Afridi has five daughters namely, Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.