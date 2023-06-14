Search

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 14, 2023

Web Desk 08:44 AM | 14 Jun, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 14, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 302.9 305.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.8 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.16 771.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.15 40.55
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.17
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.48 942.48
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.82 177.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 745.35 753.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.83 79.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.51 26.80
Swiss Franc CHF 315.38 317.80
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

