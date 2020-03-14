I love being Pakistan’s bhabi, says Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram has finally embraced her title as being Pakistan’s official bhabi!

In a recent Instagram post, Akram shared a clip from the last PSL game played in which the crowd decided to show her some love.

Her post included by a heartfelt caption in which she thanked fans for all the love. “Wow, what a crowd! Love hearing you call my name and love being your Bhabi, Im so blessed to be so loved in our beautiful country, thank you so so much!” she said.

The activist further talked about the unfortunate cancellation of the games while at the same time urging fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. “During PSL, it’s the crowd that really makes these games so fun that’s why it’s so sad to hear we can only watch from our TVs and phones but at times like this, it’s better to be safe than sorry. PSL really rocked this year and will continue too even if we are not watching all together from the ground we will still be together in spirit! Let the games continue, stay safe, keep clean and healthy, and hope we all still have heaps of fun supporting our teams,” she said.

