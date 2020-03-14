Sindh reports another new coronavirus case, national tally reaches 30
KARACHI - Sindh on Saturday reported another coronavirus case taking the total toll of the infected people across the country to 30.
Earlier, first case was reported from Islamabad, while the second emerged in Sindh.
According to PIMS officials, the patient from the capital, a 30-year-old woman, had travelled from the US to Pakistan a few days ago.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sindh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sindh</a> Health Department has a new cases of Corona Virus in Karachi. The patient arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive today. This brings the total number of cases to 16 in Sindh out of which 2 have recovered and sent home and 14 are under treatment.</p>— Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) <a href="https://twitter.com/SindhHealthDpt/status/1238783914971463681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The officials added that the woman’s condition was critical and she had been placed on a ventilator. The woman was brought to PIMS from a private hospital. Meanwhile, Sindh's case was reported in Karachi.
"The patient arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive today. This brings the total number of cases to 16 in Sindh out of which 2 have recovered and sent home and 14 are under treatment," said a statement by the provincial health department.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,176 people have died in China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran.
Since COVID-19 was first detected in December last year, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.
