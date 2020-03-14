'No need to panic': PM Imran advises nation to follow safety instructions as COVID-19 cases hit 31

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, said there was no need to panic.

On his twitter account, the prime minister assured the people that he was personally overseeing the measures to deal with Coronavirus (COVID 19).

“I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 & will address the nation soon. I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic,” he posted.

The prime minister further reiterated that the government was alert to the danger and had put in place adequate health protocols for the public safety.

“We are alert to the dangers & have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world,” he added.

His tweet comes as Sindh health department reported its third case of the novel coronavirus for the day.

The latest person diagnosed with the novel infection is a 20-year-old man from Sindh with no travel history, confirmed the Sindh health department.

It was further confirmed that the patient's father had recently arrived in Karachi from the United Kingdom.

The emergence of the recent coronavirus case from Karachi raises the tally of affected persons from Sindh to 17. The health department confirmed that two persons who had earlier recovered from the infection were sent home.

Globally, more than 5,600 people have died and nearly 150,000 have been infected by COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly in new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day. Just less than 74,000 people have recovered from the virus.