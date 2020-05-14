Komal's Kitchen – Meet Pakistan's newest chef on Youtube
Share
YouTube is quickly becoming the new Food Network and more and more celebrities are becoming a part of it.
Komal Rizvi is bringing out the chef within her by whipping up an array of ultra-comforting recipes on her YouTube channel called Komal's Kitchen.
The singer and television show host announced the exciting news in a video on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Hello my lovelies! Just launched a Brand new Youtube Channel called Komals Kitchen and the VERY FIRST episode is out NOW! If you want to know how to make Chicken Qorma (Shadiyon waala fantastic Mazaa) OR how to make Restaurant style Sheermal at HOME! OR if you're just curious to see whether I can really cook or not (Lol) then please do watch it! And do not forget to Subscribe! Mondays and Thursdays! Lots of love Komal ❤️ #komalskitchen #komalrizviofficial #episodeone #outnow #youtube #newchannel
The clip shows a very cheerful Komal making some mouth-watering dishes in her kitchen.
"Hello my lovelies! Just launched a brand new YoTtube Channel called Komal's Kitchen and the very first episode is out now!" read the caption under her post.
"If you want to know how to make Chicken Qorma (shadiyon wala fantastic mazaa) or how to make restaurant style Sheermal at home, or if you're just curious to see whether I can really cook or not (lol) then please do watch it, and do not forget to subscribe. Mondays and Thursdays!"
Episode 1 is out already, so tune in to Komal’s Kitchen to learn some new cooking content.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Coronavirus vaccine 'may be ready in a year'11:12 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 779 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 37,00010:02 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance to Pakistan09:32 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan’s cricket tour to Ireland for T20Is postponed09:14 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Senate resolution appreciates Chinese support to Pakistan over ...07:57 PM | 14 May, 2020
- This Pakistani student at Oxford just won an int'l film award05:41 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of Ertuğrul?05:40 PM | 14 May, 2020
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020