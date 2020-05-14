Komal's Kitchen – Meet Pakistan's newest chef on Youtube

YouTube is quickly becoming the new Food Network and more and more celebrities are becoming a part of it.

Komal Rizvi is bringing out the chef within her by whipping up an array of ultra-comforting recipes on her YouTube channel called Komal's Kitchen.

The singer and television show host announced the exciting news in a video on Instagram.

The clip shows a very cheerful Komal making some mouth-watering dishes in her kitchen.

"Hello my lovelies! Just launched a brand new YoTtube Channel called Komal's Kitchen and the very first episode is out now!" read the caption under her post.

"If you want to know how to make Chicken Qorma (shadiyon wala fantastic mazaa) or how to make restaurant style Sheermal at home, or if you're just curious to see whether I can really cook or not (lol) then please do watch it, and do not forget to subscribe. Mondays and Thursdays!"

Episode 1 is out already, so tune in to Komal’s Kitchen to learn some new cooking content.

