TECNO Pouvoir 4 is all set to challenge the gaming features

LAHORE - TECNO is all set to launch its new masterpiece Pouvoir 4 specially designed with advanced gaming characteristics for mobile gaming lovers. Pouvoir 4 is going to be a sensation for its need base approach style like making it a powerful energy capacity smartphone for the audience. Since the first look is out mobile lovers are already impressed with its elegantly slender and stylish design implanted with perimeter technology hence giving you a comfortable holding and good experience of running practical operational functions. Moreover, apart from the classy look, its unique planned gaming features are also attracting gamers.

Within just a few days of its first teaser, the TECNO fans are already going gaga over the impressive attributes this handset is offering at an affordable price range. First, the blockbuster battery with 6000mAh has grabbed the attention of every inhabitant who is looking for long-lasting batteries with rapid charging. This battery is for sure a powerful king in the market right now and the best part is its shiny gradient appearance with a chic color scheme possibly coming up in gleaming blue and purple color.

Furthermore, this enormous battery is also capable of supplying energy for more than one day consequently running intense apps and providing immense memory of 32GB+3GB in support of installing heavy games. With Pouvoir 4 now you do not need to worry about deleting your old photos, videos, downloading movies, or installing other applications related to fashion or social media for space availability.

Additionally, Pouvoir 4 will also contain optimized hardware with enhanced MedaTekHelio particularly installed to provide good quality and efficiency in running operations without any lags or delays. The forthcoming series are made according to the perceptions of gamers thus it is a developed gaming machine capable of handling games with the strongest specs. All thanks to the advanced intelligence integration system it might have inbuilt feature buttons for PUBG players. Though it is yet to be revealed properly with all the hints given by TECNO, fans can already assume what is coming up for them. Through these sharp technicalities, consumers will also be given greater nobility supremacy to maximize their gaming experience with the help of the HI OS 6.0 processor built on Android Q.

Apart from a good processor and larger memory with a strong battery, it will also be providing a smooth touch with excellent visual experience with 7 inches the display. We are already aware of the importance of silky functioning of games in mobile according to consumer demand perspective hence TECNO is already going in the right direction, and we are sure that once again TECNO will win hearts with its latest innovation.