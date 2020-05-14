No board exams for Matric, Intermediate students in Sindh
05:02 PM | 14 May, 2020
KARACHI – There will be no board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani confirmed on Thursday.

Following a meeting of the Sindh Education Steering Committee session, Ghani said in a statement to media that the students will be promoted without exams after a legislative change or an amendment.

Later today, in a presser, the minister said that all the students will get an additional 3% marks at the time of promotion to the next grade.

Those who have failed will be given passing marks for promotion into next class.

Last week, the government announced to close educational institutes until July 15 while cancelling board exams until the end of this year.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that due to the ongoing crisis, the board examinations for the ninth grade to intermediate (12th grade) will not be held.

A new date for opening schools across Pakistan will be notified later.

