Web Desk
04:10 PM | 7 May, 2020
All board exams cancelled, vacations of educational institutions extended
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced on Thursday to cancel all board exams, besides extending vacations of all educational institutions till July 15 across Pakistan amid coronavirus pandemic.

During media briefing along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other team members, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that board exams of matric and inter classes will not be conducted this year.

He added that students will be promoted on the basis of the results of their previous year’s results.

Mahmood said that students of second year can get admissions to universities on the basis of the result of their first year.

